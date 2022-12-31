Mahabubabad: Three killed, casualties likely to go up as granite blocks fall on autorickshaw

Three people were crushed to death as three granite blocks slid off the truck and fell on an autorickshaw carrying the passengers near Kuravi police station
Mahabubabad: In a major accident, three youths have been crushed to death as three granite blocks (rocks) fell on autorickshaw carrying the passengers near Kuravi police station on Warangal-Khammam highway in the district on Saturday.
The casualties are likely to go up as it are learnt that they were eight people in the auto when the incident happened. Learning about the tragedy, police have immediately rushed to the spot and pressed cranes to remove the granite blocks. Five people injured in the incident have been shifted to the hospital.
“As of now, we can’t confirm how many people had been killed in the accident as the autorickshaws was still under the granite blocks,” said a police official. The deceased were from Mangavarigudem village of Chinna Gudur mandal in the district.