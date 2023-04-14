Mahabubabad: Seven thieves arrested, Rs 4 lakh worth electronic goods recovered

Bayyaram police have arrested seven inter-state gang of thieves and recovered stolen electronic goods and other items

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Mahabubabad ASP Jogula Chennaiah presenting the inter-district thieves gang at Bayyaram PS on Friday.

Mahabubabad: Bayyaram police have arrested seven inter-state gang of thieves and recovered stolen electronic goods and other items including four L.E.D TV sets, 10 inverter batteries, one computer monitor, one loud speaker box and one laptop worth Rs 4 lakh from them here on Friday, said ASP J Chennaiah.

Presenting them before the media at the Bayyaram police station, the ASP said that the arrested were K Kaushik Kumar, A Lokesh, D Sudhir, A Punith, M Sandeep Kumar, Y Sai Naidu, and G Sivasai. They have committed thefts in the government PHCs in six mandals in the district.

A case was registered against them following a complaint by Bayyaram PHC Medical Officer Dr Dharavath Sagar on April 6 as there was theft in the hospital recently. “They were nabbed by our police during a vehicle checkup on the outskirts of Bayyaram,” the ASP said.

DSP Ramana Babu, CI B Balaji, Bayyaram SI Ramadevi and Garla SI B Venkanna were present at the press meet.