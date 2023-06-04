Mahabubnagar: Minister Srinivas Goud lauds initiatives for safety of women

The minister also pointed out that the State government was actively supporting women through women's police stations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Minister Srinivas Goud speaking at the Women and Child Safety event held at Shilparamam in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Mahabubnagar: The establishment of SHE teams in the state has led to a reduction in crimes against women, Minister V Srinivas Goud stated, while participating as the chief guest at a Woman and Child Safety program held at Shilparamarm in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

The minister also pointed out that the State government was actively supporting women through women’s police stations and counselling centers.

He further informed that the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of girl children under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.

In addition, empowering women, the government has facilitated bank loans amounting to Rs 500 crore and provided opportunities for Self Help Groups to sell their manufactured products in the constituency, the minister added.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, MLA C Laxma Reddy, Collector Ravi Naik, and others were present on the occasion.