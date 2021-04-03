Mahabubnagar: Sarpanch of Chakrapur felicitated

Chakrapur Gram Panchayat was one among the nine Gram Panchayats, two Mandal Parishads and one Zilla Parishad that bagged awards in different categories in the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar, 2021.

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Friday felicitated Chakrapur Gram Panchayat sarpanch Shailaja and Secretary Satish Reddy on bagging the Central government award.

The Collector said the Chakrapur Gram Panchayat has now set an example for other Gram Panchayats in the district. He wanted all the 440 Gram Panchayats to emulate Chakrapur and bag national awards.

The Chakrapur, which has a population of 1,638, will get Rs 8 lakh cash award for the achievement, he said.

Meanwhile, the District Collector also appealed to the citizens to plant a sapling and ensure its survival.

Friday being observed as watering day, he wanted all the sections of the society, including organisations, individuals and public and private establishments to plant saplings and ensure their survival.

Mere planting the saplings will not serve the purpose, but people should make an habit of watering the saplings and ensure their survival, the Collector stresses.