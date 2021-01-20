Maharashtra DCCB team lauds Karimnagar DCCB for its performance

Satara DCCB vice chairman Sunil Gulabrao Mane, who led the delegation, congratulated Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao for KDCCB emerging as the top performer in 2018-19

By | Published: 9:28 pm 9:29 pm

Karimnagar: A team from Satara District Cooperative Central Bank that visited Karimnagar District Cooperative Central bank (KDCCB) to see the functioning of the bank and the services being provided to the farmers and other customers was all praise for the KDCCB.

Satara DCCB vice chairman Sunil Gulabrao Mane, who led the delegation, congratulated Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao on being elected unanimously as the NAFSCOB chairman and for KDCCB emerging as the top performer in 2018-19. He was all praise for the Karimnagar DCCB services including computerisation and banking services on par with any commercial bank.

The delegation also visited the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) Gambhiraopeta and Pothugal and the PACS Choppadandi, which had won first prize as the all-India best PACS by national federation of state cooperative banks limited (NAFSCOB) recently.

On this occasion, the Karimnagar DCCB vice chairman Pingani Ramesh explained about the performance of the bank including the loaning facilities to the farmers and other customers on par with any commercial bank. He also educated them about the cent per cent recovery of the loans and providing highest interests for deposits.

CEO N Satyanarayana Rao described the team about the Karimnagar DCCB earning profits following the reforms introduced by them since the last over 15 years. Stating that the bank earned profits to the tune of Rs 11 crore, he said that they were having 65 DCCB branches and 168 PACS providing services such as selling of fertilisers, seeds etc., and also converting the PACS as bank extension counters for the benefit of farmers.

General Manager B Sridhar, deputy managers Md Riziauddin and Y Brahmananda Rao, AGMs J Rohini and G Mahesh, TSCAB faculty SV Narasimha Rao and others were also present.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .