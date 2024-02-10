NAFSCOB chairman re-nominated to NCDC, BIRD

Headed by union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, the NCDC is a premier cooperative organisation to assist different types of cooperatives, agriculture and its allied sector and expand its financial base
Karimnagar: Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman of NAFSCOB, has been re-nominated as the Governing Council member of the National Cooperative Development Council (NCDC), New Delhi, for the second term.
Headed by union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah, the NCDC is a premier cooperative organisation to assist different types of cooperatives, agriculture and its allied sector and expand its financial base. The term of governing council members is for a period of three years.
Ravinder Rao was also re-nominated as Governing Council member of Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for a period of three years. The BIRD is a premier organisation of NABARD which provides training to all the bank employees of rural cooperative sector and commercial banks.