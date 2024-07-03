Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Home | India | Maharashtra Mishap Death Toll Rises To 6 As Youngster From Narayankhed Dies

Maharashtra mishap: Death toll rises to 6 as youngster from Narayankhed dies

Amar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital near Pune late on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 3 July 2024, 11:54 AM
Maharashtra mishap: Death toll rises to 6 as youngster from Narayankhed dies

Sangareddy: One more person died in Tuesday’s accident in Maharashtra, in which five persons were killed. The sixth casualty was Sayyad Amar, a resident of Venkatapur in Narayankhed mandal.

Amar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital near Pune late on Tuesday night.

Amar and five of his friends had gone on a Mumbai tour last Sunday. They were on their way back to Narayankhed in a car when they met with the accident in Pune district. Amar was driving the car. While the other five died on the spot, Amar died hours after the mishap.

Related News

Latest News