Maharashtra mishap: Death toll rises to 6 as youngster from Narayankhed dies

Amar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital near Pune late on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 11:54 AM

Sangareddy: One more person died in Tuesday’s accident in Maharashtra, in which five persons were killed. The sixth casualty was Sayyad Amar, a resident of Venkatapur in Narayankhed mandal.

Amar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital near Pune late on Tuesday night.

Amar and five of his friends had gone on a Mumbai tour last Sunday. They were on their way back to Narayankhed in a car when they met with the accident in Pune district. Amar was driving the car. While the other five died on the spot, Amar died hours after the mishap.