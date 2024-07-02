Five from Telangana killed in road accident in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 09:19 PM

Five Telangana youths died in a road accident in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Five persons from Telangana died in a road accident at Digawal in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

According to their family members, four persons from Narayankhed and two from the neighbouring Banswada in Kamareddy district went on a Mumbai tour last Sunday. They were on their way back when the driver is said to have lost control over the car’s steering. The vehicle turned turtle after hitting a roadside culvert. While five of them died on the spot, another person sustained serious injuries. The victims were Mahaboob Khureshi, Feroz Khureshi, Rafiq Khureshi, Firoz Khureshi and Majid Patel. The injured person was Sayyed Amar. All the six were aged below 25 years. The condition of Amar is also said to be critical.

The incident left the six families in shock. They have left for Digwal immediately. Efforts were on to bring the bodies back to their native places.