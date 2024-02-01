Mahindra introduces all-electric XUV400 Pro Range starting from Rs. 15.49 lakh

While the Mahindra XUV400 EC Pro is priced at Rs. 15,49,000 (ex-showroom), the XUV400 EL Pro is available at Rs. 16,74,000 and the XUV400 EL Pro with 39.4 kWh battery is available at Rs. 17,49,000.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 06:08 PM

XUV400 EL Pro (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Indian SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the launch of the XUV400 Pro Range, in three new variants EC Pro with 34.5 kWh battery and a 3.3 kW AC charger, EL Pro with a 34.5 kWh battery and a 7.2 kW AC charger and EL Pro with a 39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger.

The new range will come equipped with a 26.04 cm infotainment system and a 26.04 cm instrument cluster for easy use and modern connectivity. The Asrenox connected car system with over 50 connected features adds to the ownership experience while enhancing the drive, safety and overall functionality of the car.

The Pro Range also offers an elevated cabin experience with dual-zone automatic temperature control, complemented by rear air vents. With the introduction of Android Auto and Apple Carplay, which will be made available through over-the-air firmware updates in the next few months will add to the experience. The enhancement along with Alexa compatibility will offer effortless navigation.

The all Nebula Blue colour option complemented by dual-tone interiors of light grey with a mild black contrast with satin-copper accents enhances the electric SUV’s overall aesthetic.

While the XUV400 EC Pro is priced at Rs. 15,49,000 (ex-showroom), the XUV400 EL Pro is available at Rs. 16,74,000 and the XUV400 EL Pro with 39.4 kWh battery is available at Rs. 17,49,000.