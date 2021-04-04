Mailardevpally murder: Accused wanted crime video to go viral, says Police

The smouldering enmity, which flamed into Thursday’s brutal murder of Asad Khan at Mailardevpally, began when Yaseen Khan’s brother divorced Asad Khan’s daughter

Hyderabad: A revenge murder that would shock the society, with a video of it that would go viral – Mailardevpally murder prime suspect Yaseen Khan was aiming at both revenge and notoriety via a viral murder video, which was why he and his accomplices allegedly hacked Asad Khan to death in full public view, said the police.

Yaseen Khan, according to investigating officers had his mind fixed on killing Asad Khan three years ago itself, after the former was arrested for the murder of Yaseen’s father Amjad Khan at Shastripuram.

The smouldering enmity, which flamed into Thursday’s brutal murder of Asad Khan at Mailardevpally, began when Yaseen Khan’s brother divorced Asad Khan’s daughter. The subsequent issues between the families snowballed into the killing of Amjad Khan in 2018. Five person, including Asad Khan, were then arrested.

“Since then, Yaseen had made up his mind to kill Asad Khan and was regularly following all murders reported in the city on social media platforms. He told the police that he wanted to kill Asad Khan on the road so that the video of the killing would go viral,” an official investigating the case said.

Asad Khan’s murder is not the first shocking murder this month in the Mailardevpally police station limits. Earlier this month, 21-year-old Mohd Jabbar was chased and hacked to death by a group of persons near the City Plaza Function Hall, while a few months ago, two persons Jado Javeed and Javeed Bawarchi were also killed on the same stretch. The area has now become infamous for gang rivalry.

N Prakash Reddy, DCP (Shamshabad), however said the Asad murder was not a gang rivalry fallout, but a result of enmity between two families.

“On the issue of rowdy elements, we are regularly organising counseling sessions for them. Now as there is lot of mobility of rowdies from Hyderabad to Cyberabad and vice-versa, we are going to conduct joint cordon and search operations and counseling,” he said.

The DCP said the police were invoking the PD Act against those involved in such criminal cases. “More people with criminal background are being identified and we will initiate PD Act proceedings against them also. People need not fear,” he said.

