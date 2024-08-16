Major Bust: Drug peddlers held with over Rs 4.3 crore worth Heroin in Hyderabad

Officials seized 620 grams of Heroin paste worth Rs 4.34 crore, two cars, eight mobile phones, altogether worth Rs 4.65 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 05:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In one of the major drug busts in recent times, the Madhapur Special Operations Team along with the Raidurgam police nabbed three drug peddlers and five consumers at Telecom Nagar on Thursday.

Officials seized 620 grams of Heroin paste worth Rs 4.34 crore, two cars, eight mobile phones, altogether worth Rs 4.65 crore.

The arrested are three drug suppliers from Pali in Rajasthan – M.Choudary, Dinesh Choudary and Ganesh Choudary. The main drug supplier Savar Jhat, also from Rajasthan is absconding. The consumers were identified as Nithin Gurjar from Gachibowli, Prakash Choudary from Saidabad, JV Dewasi from Ameenpur, Prakash Choudary from Sainikpuri Colony and Banaram Choudary from Bhongir. All are natives of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Dinesh Choudary, Ganesh Choudary and Mangalram who planned to earn easy money by drug peddling ordered Heroin paste from their known drug supplier Savar Jhat by paying Rs 48,000 advance. On August 7, Savar Jhat came to Hyderabad in a car and handed over 620 grams of Heroin paste to the trio.

“They decided to setup a team to dispose the drug to consumers. In this connection, they called their known persons Ramesh, Chandu and Suresh from Rajasthan to perform the task. They paid them Rs 7,000 for completing the task,” said G.Vineeth, DCP Madhapur.

They came to Hyderabad and stayed at a hotel near Radhika X Road in ECIL. The trio then met Ramesh Chand and Suresh at a hotel in the city and discussed the plan to sell the drug to consumers. Later, Dinesh, Ganesh, Prakash and Mangalram proceeded in a car to Gachibowli to a shop belonging to Prakash Choudary to conceal the drug in it.

Following a tip-off, the SOT and Raidurgam police officials nabbed the suspects and seized the drugs. Later, on their confession the consumers were also arrested. Efforts are on to nab the absconding suspects. Raidurgam police are investigating.