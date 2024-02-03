Leopard found dead in Shadnagar

The dead leopard was found far from agriculture fields.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: A male leopard was found dead deep in the Pedda Elkicherla forests under Shadnagar constituency limits in Ranga Reddy on Saturday.

Soon after local residents noticed the carcass, they informed Forest officials and a team rushed to the spot. The dead leopard was found far from agriculture fields. Going by the decomposed carcass, it could have died three to four days due to natural death, DFO Sudhakar Reddy said.

The DFO said there were no signs of poisoning and this apart, the nails and other parts of the leopard were intact. The entire vicinity was scanned by the personnel and there were no traps, snares or any possible electrification attempts, he said.

As per the guidelines, veterinary officials were called and the postmortem was conducted in the presence of NGOs representatives and a few others. Samples have been collected from the body and the same have been sent for forensic investigations, the DFO said.

Later as per rules, the body was burnt. This is generally done to avoid any scope for poachers to cut the nails and skin, he added.