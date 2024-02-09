Two motorists killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 09:27 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons died in separate road accidents at Shamshabad and Shabad on Thursday night.

In the first incident, Mustaq Khan (45), a realtor from Chandrayangutta was returning home from Shadnagar on his bike when a rashly driven truck mowed him down at Palamakula in Shamshabad rural.

In the second incident, Ch.Rangaiah (50), a private employee from Sankepalliguda lost control of his motorcycle while driving and crashed into the signage board on the road at Mallareddyguda in Shabad.

He suffered grievous injuries and died under treatment in the hospital. Separate cases were booked and are being investigated.