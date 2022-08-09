Majority of Ivanti’s India 22 Internship Program cohorts are now Ivanti employees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced that 35 (90 per cent) of its recent 39 Interns in India have transitioned to fulltime employees at Ivanti. They joined the Bangalore and Hyderabad development centres in July.

“The number of our intern cohorts who are now full-time Ivanti employees speaks not only to the caliber of education Indian engineer students are receiving but also to the success of Ivanti’s internship program at preparing these students for the workplace,” said Chaithanya Rao, Director of Human Resources, Ivanti.

As part of its partnership with engineering colleges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Ivanti offers six-month internships beginning each January. Ivanti’s Internship Program features bootcamp-style training that includes valuable real-time performance feedback from colleagues, managers, and department heads, allowing interns to maximize their experience.

“Our internships are designed to help shape the next wave of engineers,” said Nagesh Ayyagari, Vice President of Engineering and India country lead, Ivanti.