Make Hyderabad top city, participate in Ease of Living survey: GHMC urges people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday urged people to take part in the Ease of Living 2022 Citizen Perception Survey being conducted Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to ensure Hyderabad emerges on top of other Indian cities.

Taking to Twitter, GHMC Commissioner shared the link of the website (https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback ) and urged people to participate in the survey.

“#Easeof Living2022, #UOF2022 It’s time to make your voice count, Visit: https://eol2022.org/CitizenFeedback and share your opinion about Hyderabad. Use ULB/Referral Code – 800935

#MYCityMyPride, #YeMeraSheharHai, the Commissioner tweeted and shared the pictures of the city.