Make Karimnagar cable bridge available by Jan 1: Gangula instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar inspecting cable bridge works in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has instructed officials to make available the Karimnagar cable bridge by January 1 by completing the approach road works by December 31.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Collector RV Karnan, R&B officials and contractors inspected the ongoing works of cable bridge as well as approach road on Monday. Officials informed the Minister that though cable bridge works were completed, work on the retaining wall and approach roads were in progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar instructed officials to make ready the bridge for inauguration by completing approach roads and dynamic lighting system works. He advised the officials to continue work in the shift system by deploying additional labourers.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss the progress of developmental works taken up by different departments at the Collectorate conference hall here. The Minister asked officials to place the district in the first position in the State by completing all developmental works on a brisk note. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had first implemented GO No 4 to take up developmental works in the town.

Besides Karimnagar smart city works, Manair River Front and cable bridge works were taken up to develop the town as a great city.

Informing to develop islands with modern facilities in ten places in the district, the minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for islands by giving top priority for greenery and waterfalls. The tendering process should be completed by November 15, he said and informed that tenders would also be invited for water fountains to be developed with Rs 69 crore.

Talking about smart city works, he said that there should not be any problem in shifting of drain water. Instructing the officials to restore nonfunctioning lights on the bund of Lower Manair Dam, he wanted both public representatives and officials to work in coordination for the development of Karimnagar.