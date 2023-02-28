Kavitha assures support to Preethi’s parents

Dr Preethi, the postgraduate medical student at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, had died, allegedly by suicide after being harassed by her senior

Hyderabad: Expressing deep sorrow over the death of postgraduate medical student Dr Preethi, BRS MLC K Kavitha wrote an open letter to the junior doctor’s parents Narendar and Sharadha, extending her support to the bereaved family. She said Preethi’s death had distressed her and assured the parents that those responsible for it would not be spared.

In her open letter, Kavitha expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Dr Preethi and assured them that the Telangana government was by their side. She said as a mother, Preeti’s death distressed her a lot and she was yet to recover from the shock it had caused.

“I was one of the crores of people who prayed for her recovery. I am unable to digest that the fate of Preethi who pursued her postgraduate studies in medicine despite numerous obstacles, took this turn. Society has lost a great doctor. I express my condolences,” she said.

The BRS MLC said no words could comfort the bereaving parents who lost their daughter and prayed that no parents should undergo such trauma. She promised to stand by Preethi’s family and make sure that they got justice. She said both the Telangana government and the BRS party would stand with Preethi’s family at all times.

“We will make sure such incidents don’t recurr. The whole State stands by you. I pray to God to give you both the strength in these difficult times,” she said.