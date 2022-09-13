Make Lingayat, Balija castes part of OBC Category: Zaheerabad MP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(Zaheerabad MP BB Patil is presenting a representation to Union Minister Verendra Kumar in New Delhi on Tuesday) The MP met the union Minister in his chambers, He has elaborated to the Minister on the need of making these castes part of the OBC Category

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil has sought the union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar to consider making the Veera Siva Lingayats and Linga Balija Castes part of the OBC Category.

The MP met the union Minister in his chambers in New Delhi on Tuesday. He has elaborated to the union Minister on the need of making these castes part of the OBC Category since they were backward economically and socially even today.

Patil has thanked the union Minister for giving a patient hearing to the issues of the people. The Zaheerabad MP presented a representation to Dr Virendra Kumar.