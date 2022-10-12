Make municipalities free from plastic: Sangareddy Collector

(Collector Sangareddy A Sharat is talking to Municipal Commissioners in Sangareddy on Tuesday) District Collector A Sharat has instructed Municipal Commissioners to make all out efforts to make the urban areas in the district free from plastic.

Addressing the district task force committee meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the Collector asked the heads of the municipalities to implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 without any violations.

Saying that the Centre had banned the use of plastic below 75 microns since last September, Sharat said the government would ban plastic below 120 microns from December 31 this year. He further said the government had also banned the use of below 60 GSM non-oven plastic bags.

The Collector asked the officials to sensitise people on the need of going for alternatives besides making alternative bags, cups, spoons and others available in the market.

Additional Collector Rajharshi Sha, Municipal Commissioners and other officials were present.