Sangareddy collector suspends Tehsildar for transferring land without verification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharat has suspended Raikode Tehsildar G Rajaiah on the charge of transferring 27 acres and 34 guntas of land from a woman name to her husband’s sister at Naganpally village of Raikode Mandal.

According to officials, a farmer Patlolla Hanumantha Reddy was having 27 acres and 34 gunts of land in survey 198 in the village. However, the land was transferred to his wife Shivamma’s name after his death in the year 2021. After her husband’s death, Shivamma had moved to Hyderabad and staying with her sons since then.

Taking Hanumantha Reddy’s death certificate, his sister Sheri Anjamma had booked a slot on Dharani requesting them to transfer the land in her name on September 19. Without any verification, Rajaiah had mutated the land on Anjamma’s name. Coming to know about the development, Anjamma with the support of her son had approached Collector A Sharat last Monday.

Following an inquiry, the Collector has placed him under suspension on Thursday. Meanwhile, Shivamma had also filed a criminal case against Tehsildar Rajaiah, Anjamma and RI Srikanth, who supported Tehsildar and Anjamma. Further investigation is on.