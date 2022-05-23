Make the best use of technology

Published Date - 11:29 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Everything is available at one’s fingertips these days taking most people on a digital journey. Even those who have been technically-challenged earlier have embraced technology as it provides them knowledge in seconds. With majority of the people using smartphones now, here are a few apps that help aspirants preparing for TSPSC tests with relevant information.

There are a bunch of apps on Play Store, with information about the TSPSC tests. However, you must be cautious in choosing the right app that serves your purpose and provides accurate information. Also, it’s better to stick to one app rather than app-hopping.

Sana Edutech’s TSPSC exam preparation software aids students preparing for competitive exams in obtaining government jobs. Candidates preparing for TSPSC Group Recruitment Tests in Telangana can benefit from this platform. With over 18,000 Q&A options with explanatory notes, organised by subject, it covers a wide range of topics.

Similarly, there’s the TSPSC Adda app which helps you with general awareness, current affairs (special focus on India), world events, science, and day-to-day GK. The app is available across different mediums like smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop.

Bharat Edutech, on the other hand, focuses on Indian history, while the T-SAT app has live sessions on various subjects for aspirants.

For those preparing for the recruitment tests in Telugu, there’s material available in your language of choice. TSPSC Telugu Material is a study-cum-quiz app which is optimised for all screen sizes. This android app has excellent quiz material in an easy-to-use format.

Familiarize yourself with the app and make sure it has genuine and relevant information before downloading it.