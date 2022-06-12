Myths surrounding TSPSC exams

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: A lot of aspirants tend to have some preconceived notions before taking the TSPSC exam. These notions demotivate them even before they start their preparation. It’s important to head onto this journey with an open mind. Then only can one be successful in their preparation.

Study 18 hours a day

Nobody should study that long. Most experts or coaching centre faculty suggest studying for 5 to 6 hours with breaks in between. There is a limit to how much our brain can absorb information. Don’t try to cram.

Right/wrong background

There is no reason why a commerce graduate can’t clear the exams, just as much a humanities/maths/ science graduate. All you need is a one year’s worth of preparation in order to achieve the rank you want.

Quitting your job

There is no reason why an aspirant should quit their job in order to pursue the TSPSC exam. Quitting a job is entirely up to the candidate. In the past, there have been instances of people doing well in the exam despite working a regular 9 to 5 job. It’s all a matter of time management.

Good English

There is no rule anywhere that says only candidates who excel in English will do well in the exams. This year, a lot of candidates have opted to write the exam in Telugu and Urdu and very few have chosen English as their language. So prepare well in the language you are most comfortable in.

Perfect preparation is best

Nobody is perfect. A person who secured first rank is also not fully prepared. What matters is good preparation, not perfect preparation. Perfection can be harmful here. It’s enough to prepare for a year before writing the exam. You can’t skip taking the exam just because the preparation is not complete.

Those from well-known colleges are toppers

The most common misconception of all is thinking only those who come from well-known colleges can clear the exam. If you look carefully at past top performers in TSPSC exams, you will see that many belonged to nondescript colleges and rural areas with little to no guidance from any coaching centre. Past academic performance is not equivalent to how you do in a competitive exam.

Cover every topic in syllabus

Don’t try to be jack of all subjects. You will end up giving yourself a headache or worse suffer from a burnout. Some topics can be studied directly from sources.

Coaching classes are a must

Internet is available on phones and internet cafes everywhere. This means knowledge is yours to grab at the click of a button. Many candidates can now access best notes for TSPSC exams on blogs and websites for free.

Many attempts to clear exam

Firstly, tell yourself that you will clear in this attempt. And stick to this belief. Maintain a positive mindset.

