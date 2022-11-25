Makers of ‘Kantara’ replace ‘Varaha Roopam’ on OTT; fans disappointed

Post the film’s release on September 30, a Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, had sought legal action against the song alleging plagiarism. It stated that the song has been copied from the band’s Intellectual Property ‘Navarasam’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:19 AM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’ finally made its OTT debut on Prime Video on Thursday. However, the track ‘Varaha Roopam’ from the film has been replaced with a new one in the OTT version. The decision is the result of an injunction issued by the principal district and session court, Kozhikode, three weeks ago.

On Thursday, Thaikkudam Bridge took to Facebook to announce that the song has been removed from the film by Prime Video. They also thanked their attorneys, the music fraternity and fans for extending their support to the band.

“Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘NAVARASAM’ from the movie KANTARA. Justice prevails! Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their whole hearted support to fight for their rights.#navarasam #thaikkudambridge #bethebridge(sic),” the post read.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=669525847863964&set=a.578132073670009&type=3

The lyrics from the original track have been retained in the new version of ‘Varaha Roopam’. However, the tune and the background score have been changed. The new song has received a mixed response from fans on social media with some fans expressing disappointment over the modified version.

“Guys Look at rishab Shetty’s expressions with this theatre version song of #varaharoopam we get goosebumps of all time. But in new version we can’t get that feel high (sic),” wrote a user. “When you eagerly wait for #KantaraOnPrime and then see new version of varaha roopam.. (sic),” said another.

#Kantara film had a soul that dragged audience to theatres and took them into divinity trance. And that is #VarahaRoopam Original Version & the theatre experience with #RishabShetty expressions was Dope.💥 Sadly, in #KantaraOnPrime we have to deal with new version. Disappointed pic.twitter.com/auV2CMFfQe — 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 (@CineMaagic) November 24, 2022

Dear @hombalefilms why you release this #Kantara on #AmazonPrime?You can take ur time and you can release the film after resolving the issue of #varaharoopam song,this version is not fitted,Plz stop this version streaming in #AmazonPrime,plz bring back #oldversionofvaraharoopam pic.twitter.com/KJS0GX1oeO — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) November 23, 2022