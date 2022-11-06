‘Kantara’ registers highest collection of Rs 4.15 crore in one day in Hindi market

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Ever since Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’ was released in the theatres, it cemented its distinct position in the hearts of the audience. First in Kannada, then in the pan-India market, the film is constantly on the rise – be it for the craze among the audience or the box-office collections.

Moreover, its rise in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on October 14. It’s been around three weeks now, and the growth figures for the film collection at the box-office are on a constant rise. ‘Kantara’ Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its BO collections with a total of Rs 57.85 crore till November 5.

Ahead of this, the film went on to capture the next week while it collected Rs 2.3 crore net on October 31, and maintained a steady growth on November 1, with Rs 2.3 crore net, and Rs 2.05 crore net on November 2, in the Hindi market. The figure continued over the next two days while the film registered the highest collection of Rs 4.15 crore on November 5, in the Hindi market.

Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box-office, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, and features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.