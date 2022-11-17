Rajinikanth gifts Rishab Shetty gold chain as token of appreciation

Hyderabad: The blockbuster film ‘Kantara’, directed by Rishab Shetty, debuted in theatres on September 30 and quickly became a tremendous hit in Karnataka. It quickly performed its magic in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth was so impressed by the film that he gave the movie thumbs up and a positive review. That’s not it. Here is more positive news for Rishab’s supporters. The Thalaiva also gave the actor-director a gold chain and said, “Movies like these only come out once in 50 years.”

After meeting the actor Rajinikanth, Rishab is ecstatic. ‘Kantara’, which was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, is generating a huge buzz in the industry. The movie is a record-breaking hit just in the State of Karnataka, and the revenues from all around India are a welcome bonus for the distributors and investors. According to the most recent update, ‘Kantara’ has generated gross sales of Rs 336.65 crore in all languages.

When Rajinikanth watched ‘Kantara’ a while back, he showered praise and showed his appreciation on Twitter. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter: “#Superstar @rajinikanth to #Kantara ‘s @shetty_rishab : Movies like #Kantara happen once in 50 years.. #Superstar gifted him a Gold chain. (sic)”