Makers of Masoom Sawaal receive death threats

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:01 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Masoom Sawaal, a movie that aims to create awareness about menstruation and released on 5 August has created quite a stir on social media as its poster featured Lord Krishna’s image on a sanitary pad.

The makers are facing backlash and threats from different communities on releasing the film.

Speaking of it, Director Santosh Upadhyay shares, “We have been receiving all sorts of threats from different communities asking to change the poster saying it shows Deity on a pad. But we don’t have any such intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments. But we are receiving good responses from audiences and I’m very grateful for the same. If one watches the film, then one will realize how relevant the poster is. But we are getting love from audiences so we are satisfied with it.”

Written by Kamlesh K Mishra and produced by Ranjana Upadhyay of Nakshatra 27, it stars actors Nitanshi Goyal, Ekavali Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Madhu Sachdeva, Rohit Tiwari, Brinda Trivedi, Ramji Bali, Shashie Vermaa and others.

Actor Ekavali Khanna, who plays a lawyer in the film, says, “The sole purpose of it was to break the taboo and change the narrative. In this generation, there is no room for superstitions and ill practices that are forcefully imposed on women unnecessarily.”