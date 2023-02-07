Makers to organise free shows of ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ for women tomorrow

Their real intention is to make the message in the movie reach more people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The makers of young hero Suhas starrer ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ are continuing to implement the right strategies to make this one of the biggest blockbusters among small-time movies. Their real intention is to make the message in the movie reach more people.

With regard to this, leading anchor Suma Kanakala unveiled a sweet surprise for movie goers. ‘Writer Padmabhushan’s free shows will be screened for women tomorrow in a total of 38 theatres across the Telugu States. This clever strategy by the team aims to bring in more footfall while raising awareness.

The wholesome family entertainer was directed by debutant Shanmukha Prashanth, while ‘Chai Bisket’ produced it, in association with Lahari Films. The movie that had done remarkable business in its first weekend has passed the Monday test too.