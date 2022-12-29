‘Writer Padmabhushan’ starring Suhas is releasing in theatres on February 3

Hyderabad: Suhas, who started his acting career with YouTube videos on Chai Bisket, is an amazing talent with a surprising choice of films. After a terrific performance in ‘Colour Photo’, which also won a National Award, he surprised everyone in ‘HIT 2‘. And next, he will be seen as a struggling writer in the upcoming comedy family entertainer ‘Writer Padmabhushan’. The film’s theatrical release date has been announced.

‘Writer Padmabhushan’ is slated for a theatrical release on February 3. The release date poster presents Suhas as an aspiring youngster with big goals and dreams. He looks ecstatic with a charming smile on his face, he is seen standing and giving a pose on the Prakasam Barrage.

In this film set in Vijayawada, Tina Shilparaj plays the female lead. Debutant Shanmukha Prashanth has directed the movie, which is produced by Chai Bisket Films, in association with Lahari Films. Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar are the producers, and G Manoharan presents it.

Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak scored the music, and the film’s first single, ‘Kannullo Nee Roopame’, turned out to be a chartbuster. Venkat R Shakamuri handled the cinematography of the film. The makers are planning to release the trailer for the film soon.