Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Journey Into World Of Glamour Is Dotted With Hard Work & Ingenuity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Celebrity makeup artist Arvind Kaur is a multi-faceted personality, who creates divas out of everyday brides and whose skills with makeup have made her a favorite among Bollywood divas as well. For Arvind, makeup and beauty are integral and while beauty is a spirit with which a woman is born, make up is the art to enhance that inner beauty. Thus, for this makeup maverick, beauty is much more than skin-deep.

If you believe in the adage that best things in life are free, you may want to rethink after meeting Arvind and getting familiar with her long journey full of hard work, perseverance and patience. With years of resolve and determination that she has shown towards her profession, it is no surprise that this celebrities’ favorite artist is today a major contributor towards the glamour quotient that defines the film and entertainment industries. Her ingenious art of makeup makes her stand apart from the horde of makeup artists that dominate the scene today.

For Arvind, makeup is another way to express herself, just like fashion designing, in which she holds a Graduate degree. She belongs to a Delhi-based business class family and according to her, she was always an artist. It was after she graduated as a fashion designer, Arvind realized that her true passion lay in the makeup industry. One thing that attracted her first and foremost towards this profession was the immense amount of “prolific freedom” that doing makeup offered.

Fortunately, Arvind’s decision to pursue her career of a makeup artist met enormous support from her family and helped her propel her career in the direction of her choice. Her cheerful demeanor and attention to detail saw Arvind build a loyal clientele over a period of time and, thus, was born a true-blue makeup artist who has stood the test of time.

Her moment of truth, though, came in the year 2017, when she got to work with Bollywood divas like Sana Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Kainaat Arora, Ihana Dhillon and Arshi Khan, of the Bigg Boss fame. While she had been working primarily with brides in Delhi, who loved her work and spread some really good word about Arvind, doing the make up of celebrities like Sana and Urvashi propelled her into the big league of makeup artists.

Word spread about her talent and skill with cosmetics and soon Arvind became a regular name in the Bollywood circle, be it weddings, parties, award shows, etc. The richness and precision that Arvind brings to eye makeup has also made her a household name on social media, where her followers on her Instagram handle, arvindkaurmua, watch every post closely and shower praise.

Ask her about her inspiration for the opulent makeup that she applies on beautiful faces, Arvind has this to say, “I have always had a fascination towards historical paintings and their sheer magnanimity. I try to bring out the same element of richness in my makeup through vivid brushstrokes to go along with the right blend of contrasting colors.” No wonder then that she has received several prestigious awards and honors in the makeup world, the latest one being for the “Finest Bridal Makeup & Hair”, presented to her by the one and only Mouni roy

To safeguard and propagate her legacy as a fine makeup artist, Arvind wants to launch a makeup academy in Delhi, where she would like to teach her students and analyze their work minutely, before sending them out in the world to create beautiful memories. Another reason because of which she wants to start an academy is her attraction for teaching. Arvind describes it in the following words, “I am a firm believer in equality – especially when it comes to art. I know the taste of joy that fills in the hearts of the people I work with and it helps me to reach out further every day. I want these students to love this trait of edifying one’s life with beauty. It makes my life come to its full circle.”

It is Arvind’s desire to give back to the society and her belief in self-realization that has made her an artist extraordinaire. The biggest take away from her story is that working tirelessly towards your goal will take you to your destination sooner than later. And if you are an aspirant in this direction, makeup artist Arvind Kaur will help you realize your dreams.