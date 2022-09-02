Makeup artist Jiya Sosa spends her birthday with orphanage kids spreading love and laughter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:18 AM, Fri - 2 September 22

On her birthday this year, she decided to spend her time with 215 orphanage kids in Bardoli. Her idea of a great birthday celebration was to dedicate her time and love to the little munchkins in need of it.

Hyderabad: Jiya Sosa is known for her exceptional techniques and makeup sense. She has been working towards delivering not just online but live sessions across the country. Jiya has also been able to achieve her dream projects in the past, working with known Bollywood, Dhollywood, and other regional stars. She is often heard talking about women empowerment and enabling women entrepreneurs through the power of makeup.

From organizing sessions to educate women on makeup to making a difference in society by spending her special day at an orphanage, she has always made people fall for her because of her glorious heart and down-to-earth lifestyle. Jiya Sosa mentioned, “I don’t know why it is such a thing that a birthday is incomplete without a huge family and friends gathering or going out to party. I cannot and would never be able to relate to such a situation as for me birthday means a new beginning of everything and for me choosing a logical thing to do during my birthday is important.”

Jiya has been earning a lot of respect for her conscious choices in life through her work in the past. She adds, “These kids at Bardoli needed me, and I needed them too for a happy birthday celebration. I believe that these kids hardly get to do what they want and eat what they feel or buy what they see, so my birthday became a source of all of this, and I am so happy to be able to spend such an amazing time with these cuties. I shall continue being this way no matter where I am. We are also arranged for makeup education for 115 girls above the age of 17 every Sunday from the next week onwards. These girls have an interest in makeup and want to study further, so it will be a privilege to support their dreams.”