PM’s call for a vocal for local struck a chord with many manufacturers producing Indian made goods.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan or ‘self-sufficient India’, is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India “a bigger and more important part of the global economy”, pursuing policies that are being self-sustaining.

The first mention of this slogan came in the form of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan during the announcement of India’s Covid-19 pandemic related economic package by PM Modi in May. Accordingly, the government has given a call to make India, self-reliant in areas like economy, infrastructure among others.

PM’s call for a vocal for local struck a chord with many manufacturers producing Indian made goods. The campaign finds its roots in Mahatma Gandhi’s call for promoting Swadeshi goods and making India self-reliant. Accordingly, the local producers as well as consumers will benefit from the concept and will go a long way in making the country strong.

Divyanshu Singh

VII-N, DPS Nacharam

