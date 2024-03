| Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Richa Ali Fazal Farah And More At Kjos Bash

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Richa, Ali Fazal, Farah, and more at KJo’s Bash

By IANS Updated On - 21 March 2024, 11:38 AM

Mumbai: March continues to be ‘bashed up’ (pun intended).

Karan Johar’s recent party in Mumbai joined the list of high-profile B-town events of the month as it witnessed quite a turnout.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ director hosted a party for the top brasses of a streaming platform.

The party was attended by the likes of Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and her hubby Ali Fazal.

KJo also recently hosted the Prime Video slate announcement event ‘Prime Video Presents’ at a five-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai. The event which saw the announcement of close to 70 titles, was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry.

As the nation gears up for the general elections, Bollywood is now set to cross-fade with cricket as IPL is knocking on the doors.