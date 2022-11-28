Comedian Ali’s daughter gets married in a star-studded ceremony

Ali and Zubeida are parents to one son and two daughters. Ali’s oldest child Fathima Rameezun, a medical student, is now married to a doctor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ali has recently made headlines, but not for the reasons you may think. The comedian is currently in the news as his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s just got married.

Several well-known figures from the South Indian film industry attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds, including Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Venkatesh Daggubatti, MLA Roja, Akkeneni Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, comedians Brahmanandam and Racha Ravi, among others.

Ali’s wife Zubeda Sultana Begum frequently updates her YouTube channel, which has lakhs of views, with titbits about her personal life. Recently, while Zubeda was shopping for her daughter, she and Ali made a vlog, which was seen by lakhs of people on YouTube.

On the work front, Ali appeared in more than a 1,000 Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies after making his acting debut in the 1979 film ‘Nindu Noorellu’.

He has been entertaining people with his acting skills and comic timing – both in films and TV shows, while simultaneously doing well in politics. Ali has just been appointed as the Chief Advisor for Electronic Media, Government of Andhra Pradesh.