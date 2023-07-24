Ali extends birthday wishes to KTR, takes part in GIC

Ali visited Sarathi Studios, Ameerpet and took part in GIC, an afforestation initiative being promoted by Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:02 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: To celebrate the birthday of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao, Telugu actor Ali participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC) by planting a sapling on Monday.

The Tollywood actor visited Sarathi Studios, Ameerpet and took part in GIC, an afforestation initiative being promoted by Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, by planting a sapling.

On the occasion, Ali extended his birthday wishes to K T Rama Rao and pointed out that he was extremely happy to be a part of the GIC initiative.

“The saplings that we are planting today will be useful in many ways for the next generation. There is a definite need to realise the importance of conservation of the green cover. I also congratulate the Telangana government for Haritha Haram and Santosh Kumar for taking up the GIC initiative,” Ali said.

Ali also nominated actors Srikanth, Uma and Uttej to take the GIC initiative forward and plant saplings in the coming days.