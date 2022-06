Malaika Arora takes up ‘Dance With Me’ challenge, leaves fans grooving

Mumbai: Malaika Arora is one of the most talked-about celebrities in B-town. Be it her excellent Yoga asanas, red carpet appearances or posing for the paparazzi on a night out, she can do it all effortlessly. Malaika is also very active on social media, where she gives her fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly.

Recently, the actor posted a video on Instagram as she took the ‘Dance With Me’ challenge. The challenge is currently trending on the social media application and has everyone grooving.

Looking like a million bucks, Malaika could be seen flaunting her moves, transitioning from a casual get-up into a gorgeous white party dress. She was seen donning red lips and chunky, dangling earrings.

As soon as she posted the video, fans bombed the comment section, appreciating her dance moves.

A fan wrote, “My Queen”.

Another Instagram user wrote, “You gorgeous mommy (heart and fire emojis)”.

Malaika is a fitness enthusiast. She is often clicked outside her gym and yoga classes. Malaika also has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga centre in Mumbai.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted by Paparazzi across the town.