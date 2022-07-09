Malayalam film ‘Madappally United’ makes it big in international festivals

Hyderabad: A special screening of the award-winning Malayalam film ‘Madappally United’ was held at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with the writer-director of the film who was joined by the former Kenyan cricket captain Aasif Karim. Karim has flown to India to be a part of the film’s screenings in multiple cities in India. The conversation was moderated by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan who managed to share insights on both the film as well as Karim’s illustrious career.

The film features 45 debutantes, including children from the Madappally Government schools. The film was played with English subtitles but the predominantly non-Malayali audience seemed to be following its mood and especially the lighter moments created by the children.

After this premiere, the film goes on to screenings in a theatrical release in Kerala, and then to screenings in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun and Santiniketan.

Film critic Murtaza Ali Khan said, “This is a very relevant film on a subject that’s never been spoken about in cinema. It’s not surprising that it has done well in festivals, especially the prestigious 51st Roshd Film Festival in Iran, a country known for its path-breaking children’s cinema.”

Former Kenyan cricket captain Aasif Karim said, “The issue at the heart of the film is universal and needs to be amplified. I’m glad I am able to support the film and be a part of its outreach tour in India.”

Writer-Director Ajay Govind said, “I am happy that audiences across cultures and languages are connecting with the core of the film. I wish to take this film to a wider audience, in schools and to educational institutions.”