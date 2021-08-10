Malaysian school adds screenshots of Google meets in magazine as no events take place

There were no events or exhibitions or any sport activities that could be photographed, a Malaysian school printed three complete pages full of screenshots of students attending classes and events.

Hyderabad: The schooling life has taken a digital turn in the past two years. With major activities happening on Zoom calls and Google meetups, these schools are now left wondering what they can advertise in their school magazines.

There were no events or exhibitions or any sport activities that could be photographed and featured in their annual magazine this time. So, coming up with a quirky solution, a Malaysian school printed three complete pages full of screenshots of students attending classes and events.

Sharing a glimpse of the magazine, a Malaysian student took to her Twitter to share her school’s funny idea. “MY SCHOOL MAGAZINE HAHAHAAHAHA(sic),” she captioned.

MAJALAH SEKOLAH AKU HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/f9P0Jj1otK — honey 🍯 (@ninomelet_) August 5, 2021

In a series of tweets, the student Twitter user @ninomelet_ shared that not all pages had Google meet screenshots and, thankfully, they used some class pictures from their previous years.

What’s more interesting is that the students didn’t know the screenshots were being taken as most of them had their cameras off.

“If you were wondering why many opted to not open their webcams, it was down to the fact that we rarely do it unless on special occasions. We didn’t even know that they took a screenshot, or else we would have turned our cameras on,” the student mentioned.

Joining @ninomelet_, a few other students also shared the fate of their school magazines due to the pandemic. “Even my school yearbook,” a user wrote with a picture of the school magazine consisting of a collage of pictures of students and ‘School From Home’ written in between in both pages.

Buku tahunan sekolah gue pun wkwkwk pic.twitter.com/XRrPJZFLhI — yaya (@nunasweetz) August 5, 2021

However, some netizens seemed to be very glad that they passed out of school before the pandemic.