Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb summoned by foreign ministry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 AM, Mon - 8 January 24

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the High Commissioner of Maldives to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb.

The Maldives government suspended ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid for their remarks against PM Modi. The suspension comes after India raised the matter with Maldives on Sunday.