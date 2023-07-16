Mamata to send high-level disaster management team under Irrigation Minister to North Bengal

By ANI Published Date - 05:53 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday stated that several people have been affected, properties damaged and roads “disrupted” due to the recent heavy rainfall in North Bengal. “Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood-hit North Bengal under my Irrigation Minister and including Secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture.

North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, people have been marooned,” West Bengal CM tweeted.

“DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF. I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned,” he said in a tweet.

The rapid flow of the Kaljani River led to the flooding of Mechpara village and the washing of the only bridge connecting Mechpara with the main highway.

Responding promptly to a requisition by the civil administration, troops of the Kripan Division of Trishakti Corps acted promptly and rushed to the site. Although the fast-flowing waters posed a huge threat to life, army personnel crossed the river and established a rope crossing to facilitate the movement of villagers to a safe location. With continuous efforts under the heavy rains, the troops evacuated 72 villagers, including 24 children,it said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed all along North Bengal on the nights of July 12 and 13, which led to the Torsa and Kaljani rivers of Alipur Duar district crossing danger levels.