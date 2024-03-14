West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers major head injury; admitted to hospital

According to reports, the Bengal CM is getting treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.
Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, informed the All India Trinamool Congress in a post on its X account on Thursday.
According to reports, the Bengal CM is getting treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. The photographs shared on her party’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, show that she has suffered a deep cut in the middle of the forehead..
She had suffered minor head injuries in a car accident, earlier this year, while she was returning to Kolkata from East Burdwan.