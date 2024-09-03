Man accused of black magic, lynched in Medak

Ramulu is lynched to death by villagers at Gollagudem in Tekmal mandal of Medak district

Medak: In a shocking incident, a group of villagers lynched a man and thrashed two women on suspicion of performing black magic at Gollagudem village in Tekmal mandal on Monday late night.

Ramulu (58), a resident of Etigadda Mandapur in Kulcharam mandal, and the two women, Burujukinda Gangavva, a resident of Gollagudem, and Balamani, a resident of Bachepally village in Nizampet, are close relatives.

The other two had come to the village to live with Gangavva couple of days ago.

However, the villagers picked up an argument with the three of them accusing them of placing lemons at different places in the village on Monday night.

In a fit of rage, the villagers attacked them indiscriminately with sticks and rocks. As none of the villagers came to their rescue, Ramulu succumbed to the injuries and died on the spot, while the two women sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the government hospital in Jogipet for treatment.

Medak DSP Prasanna Kumar visited the place and asked the villagers not to believe in black magic. He warned them that they would initiate stern action against the people who were spreading such rumours. The Tekmal police registered a case and the efforts were on to identify Ramulu’s killers. Further investigation is underway.