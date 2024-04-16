Hyderabad: Lemons, doll, black magic material found near KCR’s Nandi Nagar residence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 02:56 PM

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Nandi Nagar locality of Banjara Hills on Tuesday after some persons found lemons and other material generally used to perform black magic rituals at an open plot located next to the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

According to sources, local people found lemons, vermillion, turmeric powder, a doll and other items in the plot on Tuesday afternoon. As the news spread the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The clues team reached the spot and took photographs of the scene.

The police are investigating the source of the material.

It is rumored that some people might have performed black magic rituals at the plot the previous night and left behind the articles.

However, the police have so far not confirmed the angle.