Telangana: Youth beaten to death by Inter students in Kothagudem

Victim Alluri Vishnu reportedly had old enmity with the accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:16 PM

Victim Alluri Vishnu

Kothagudem: A second-year degree student was beaten to death by a group of Intermediate second-year students at Indira Nagar Colony in Paloncha mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased, Alluri Vishnu (21) of Yanambail village, was studying at the Government Junior and Degree College in the mandal and operated a DJ sound system in his free time. He was said to have old enmity with the Intermediate students of the same college.

In the evening, the Intermediate students clashed with Vishnu and his friends. When they took the matter to a lecturer of the college, he tried to pacify them and both groups dispersed.

Later, when Vishu was standing on the road near the college, the Intermediate students attacked him. Vishnu’s relatives, who were passing by in an auto-rickshaw, saw this and rushed to his rescue. They shifted him to the local government hospital but doctors declared him dead after conducting tests.

The Paloncha rural police booked a case based on the complaint by the family members and launched an investigation. The accused are at large and five of them have been reportedly identified.