Man arrested for sexually assaulting ASHA worker

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:28 AM, Sun - 17 April 22

Representational Image

Kurseong (West Bengal): A 31-year old man was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker in the Kurseong subdivision of West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

The accused, identified as Ayush Thapa is close kin to the victim who is an ASHA worker in the Kurseong subdivision.

According to the police, the victim was rescued from Makaibari main road, where she was found unconscious on Saturday evening. She was later shifted to a nearby hospital.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the accused was trying to rape the woman in a moving car; but failed as the victim succeeded to jump off,” Manaranjan Ghosh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kurseong.

The ASHA workers were also seen protesting while demanding justice for the victim and raising slogans like ‘Paschim Bengal ASHA Karmi Union Zindabad’.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

