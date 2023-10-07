‘Shakti Didi’ will address problems of women every Wednesday

According to the press release by the chief minister's office, the female police officers will also try to find solutions to their problems by coordinating with various departments.

Uttar Pradesh: As a part of the campaign launched by the Uttar Pradesh government dedicated to the safety, respect, and empowerment of women a team of two female police officers (Shakti Didi) will visit villages and cities to inform women about the government’s women-centric schemes and its benefits every Wednesday.

During the visit to Gram and Nyaya panchayats, BC Sakhi, Revenue Lekhpal, ANM, Asha worker and others appointed for Gram and Nyaya Panchayat will also be present along with Shakti Didi. Similar action plans will be created for urban areas as well, it said.

Notably, the Yogi government has prepared department-wise action plans for the next phase of the Shakti Mission Scheme dedicated to women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment.

The responsibility for this work has been assigned to the Home Department, which has, in turn, entrusted Shakti Didi with the task.

During the visit to urban areas with Gram and Nyay Panchayats, communication will be established with the women of Gram and Nyay Panchayats at 3 major points mainly by ‘Shakti Didi’ in coordination with the personnel of other government departments.

The first point will be to spread awareness about women’s safety, while the second will be to provide information about various government schemes.

The third point will be to provide information regarding various helpline numbers and forums for the disposal of various complaints, including those of violence against them.

For women’s safety, Shakti Didi will raise awareness about problems and issues related to women and children. They will inform women about the various major laws related to women and children, such as protection from domestic violence, dowry ban, prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace, prevention of immoral trafficking, POCSO, prohibition of child marriage, child labour and major crimes against the dignity of women in the Indian Penal Code etc. They will also be taught how they can use these laws to prevent crimes against them.

Similarly, Shakti Didi will also provide information about various government schemes.

The statement further said that these will include schemes that the Yogi government has started primarily for women’s welfare.

These schemes include Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Destitute Women Pension Scheme, Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, Banking Correspondent Sakhi (BC Sakhi) Scheme, National Nutrition Mission, Chief Minister Mass Wedding Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM Swannidhi Yojana, PM Samman Nidhi Yojana, One-Stop Center Safe City Scheme, Ayushman Yojana, Safe Maternity Assurance Sumangala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Free Sewing Machine Scheme, Mahila Shakti Kendra Yojana, UP Bhagya Lakshmi Yojana, Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana, and Mahila E- Haat scheme. The women will not only be informed in detail about all these schemes but also told about how to avail their benefits.

Shakti Didi will also provide information about various helpline numbers and forums issued by the Yogi government for addressing issues related to women, including cases of women’s violence and other complaints. Women will be informed about helplines like Women Power Helpline 1090, Police Emergency Service 112, CM Helpline Number 1026, Child Helpline Number 1098, One-Stop Center 181, Cyber Helpline 1930, Health Service Helpline 102, Ambulance Service 108, Public Grievance Portal, Local Police Women’s Help Desk, District Protection Officer, National/State Women’s Commission, and information about the District Legal Services Authority located in the District Court premises.