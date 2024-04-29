NREGS worker dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 08:25 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 58-year-old daily wage labourer died of cardiac arrest when he was engaged in work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) at Thenugupalle village in Bheemini mandal on Monday. Locals said Pambala Nagaiah collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

His colleagues summoned a 108 ambulance when he complained of chest pain around 9 am. He breathed his last before the ambulance reached the spot.

A local ASHA worker had performed CPR but could not rescue him. Nagaiah was engaged in excavation of earth under the scheme at the time of the incident. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.