Mamata Banerjee plucks tea leaves at Makaibari tea garden

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking a break from her regular duties, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was seen spending time with tea garden workers.

She was seen carrying a bamboo basket on her back and plucking tea leaves at the Makaibari tea garden in Nurselings.

Afterwards, Mamata was also seen singing and dancing with the tea workers.

#WATCH Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dances and plucks tea leaves with tea garden workers at Makaibari tea garden, Kurseong. pic.twitter.com/Z2HlInwFA5 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023