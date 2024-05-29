Man attacks elderly woman in Meerpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 10:36 PM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was brutally attacked by a man at Meerpet on the city outskirts resulting in serious injuries to the victim. The woman, a resident of Meerpet, was grazing the sheep and goats on May 24, when the man abused and beat her on the road.

When she ran away from the spot to escape the attack, the attacker chased her and went into the house where the woman took refuge and save herself. The man again hit the woman repeatedly using a broom and later left the house.

The woman also alleged that the man had let loose his pet dog on the woman and the dog had bitten her.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and are investigating.