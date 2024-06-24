Man attempts suicide at Jangaon Collectorate on land issue

Jangaon: Alleging that his land was transferred to another person, a farmer from Pasaramatla village of Jangaon mandal tried to die by suicide by consuming pesticide at the Collectorate here on Monday.

According to reports, Nimmala Narsingarao of Pasaramatla village reached the Collectorate in the afternoon and climbed the main building and drank pesticide. Alert security personnel immediately brought him down and rushed him to the government hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Narasingarao alleged that his land was transferred to another person in his village. He demanded the government to transfer his land back to him. Last February too, Narsinga Rao along with his wife Revathi had attempted to end their lives by self-immolation on the top of the Collectorate building. At that time too, police and Collectorate staff thwarted the immolation bid.

Narsinga Rao later told the media that his ancestral property of four acres was registered in the name of Nimmala Yellaiah, one of their distant relatives by the then Tahsildhar Ramesh and VRO five years ago. He said he was running from pillar to post to rectify the issue and get his name in the pattadar passbooks.

The then Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah had asked the local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to conduct an enquiry and submit the report at the earliest. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.