Man beaten by constable, dies by suicide in Kothagudem

Upset over the incident, he allegedly consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Kothagudem: A man, who was allegedly beaten up by a constable in Paloncha rural police station in the district, died by suicide on Thursday.

Guguloth Veeranna (25) of Gajulagudem in Paloncha mandal, used to run a small store. He was reportedly beaten up by a constable Ramulu Naik a week ago in connection with a case. Upset over the incident, he allegedly consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in Khammam. When he was in hospital, his family members recorded a video statement in which he accused Naik of severely thrashing him and hurling invective’s.

His family members have demanded the police to take action against the constable. Paloncha Rural SI Srinivasa Rao said Veeranna was brought to the station for counselling and sent away. There was no truth in the family members’ allegations, he said.